Meet the general election candidates for the Kenilworth and Southam seat: Alison Firth (Green)

We asked all the general election candidates standing for the Kenilworth and Southam seat to submit 300 words on why you should vote for them.

This is the pitch from Alison Firth, representing the Green Party (all the other candidates can be found on our website):

I am Alison Firth, a proud and active member of our wonderful Kenilworth community. I was a Brownie and a Guide here, went to school here, I relish our food and arts festivals, and I have panted and puffed in the Two Castles runs and half marathon. I have had my own business here as a driving instructor for the last ten years teaching generations of our fabulous young adults how to drive.

Since May this year I have been honoured to serve Kenilworth as a Green Party Town Councillor.

The climate and environmental emergency rages from the Amazon to the Arctic. The science is clear – the next ten years are probably the most important in our history. I’m part of the

Town’s Climate Emergency and as a Community Leader for Plastic Free Kenilworth I’ve drawn attention to single-use plastic pollution and how we can reduce it.

Nationally, our plan for a Green New Deal will transform the UK and improve the quality of everyone’s lives by creating a safer, fairer future for all. We are the only party you can trust to act in time to tackle the Climate Emergency in a way that also tackles pressing social problems. We want a final say on Brexit. We have implored our Government to halt the environmental vandalism that is HS2.

Our democracy is under threat and as your MP I would listen carefully to my constituents and engage my energy, passion and good humour as together we seek solutions to the challenges ahead.

And a Green Vote is not a wasted vote. In Kenilworth Park Hill, we won 11 seats on the Town and District Councils with around 50% of the votes!

Most of us want to leave a thriving community and sustainable planet for our future generations.

This is what I offer, this is what the Green Party offers. If ever there was a time to vote Green, IT’S NOW.