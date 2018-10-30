Jeremy Corbyn is coming to Rugby this weekend and he wants to meet as many people as he can

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is set to visit Rugby this Saturday, November 3, as part of an event intended to train people to win the next election.

He will join Dr Debbie Bannigan, Rugby Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate, in an event the part said will see discussions over how to transform the borough.

Dr Bannigan told the Advertiser: "I'm delighted to be welcoming Jeremy Corbyn to Rugby. He is looking forward to meeting as many people as he can, finding out about the issues affecting our daily lives and taking the opportunity to talk about what a Labour Government will do for our town.

"Every day, Rugby people tell me that they are ready for a change. I'm honoured to have been selected as the Labour Party's Parliamentary Candidate for my home town and I'm determined to offer a positive, compelling choice."

Rugby Labour said: "You don’t need to be into politics or even a member of our party to come along – our campaigns are for the many and by the many."

The event will be held at Rugby Indian Association on Edward Street. To book a seat, visit events.labour.org.uk/event/258717