Hundreds turn out in Leamington to protest the Government’s decision to prorogue Parliament

More than 600 local residents rallied in Leamington’s Pump Room Gardens at midday today (Saturday August 31) against the Government’s plans to prorogue Parliament.

Following over 20 speeches, including Matt Western MP, local campaigners and members of the public, protestors marched to Leamington Town Hall to calls of ‘Stop the Coup!’ and ‘Boris out!’.

Photo by Russell Whitehead Photography

At short notice, local Labour Party activists and community campaigners organised the rally against of the Government’s plans to shut down Parliament for several weeks. Similar marches have taken part today across the country, including a major march in London.

Opponents believe the move is in order to push through a ‘No Deal’ Brexit. The Government have denied that this is the case and said there is still time to debate Brexit in Parliament.

Photos attached are courtesy of Russell Whitehead Photography.

Photo by Russell Whitehead Photography