Nadhim Zahawi of the Conservative Party has been re-elected for the Stratford-on-Avon seat.

Here are the results in full:

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative) 33,343



Dominic Skinner (Lib Dems) 13,371



Felix Ling (Labour) 6,222



Dave Passingham (Green) 2,112



