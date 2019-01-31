Fire damaged pub in Warwick to face demolition

Plans to demolish a fire damaged pub in Warwick and turn it into houses have been given the go ahead.

The controversial plans, which were given planning permission on Wednesday (January 30) will now see the former Great Western pub in Coventry road demolished and four houses put on the site.

The former Great Western Pub building in Warwick.

Prior to the meeting planning officers had recommended that the plans get the go ahead.

The pub, which was closed in 2015, was damaged by a fire in August 2017.

This is the fourth time that the developer P&P Properties have put plans forward for the site and the current plans were a resubmission of an application submitted in May 2018, which was withdrawn in August 2018.

The plans had more than 70 letters of objection including from Warwick Town Council.

Many residents objected to the plans stating that the building should be protected and that the original building should be rejuvenated instead of demolished.

However, in Warwick District Council’s planning documents for the application it says: “Following a fire at the site which means that the Great Western cannot now be converted, the current permission seeks to construct four town houses at the front of the site.”

It also states that since the application was submitted the design of the proposed houses have been altered to “better reflect the existing design of the Great Western, to include hipped roof, brick quoin features, arched window heads and a design which betters respects the corner plot.”

“The use of render across the rear elevation has been removed from the amended drawings as facing brickwork is considered to be a more traditional finish, which is in keeping with the character of the existing property.”

As well a reflecting the former pub in design elements the planning committee also amended the material condition within the permission to include reusing materials from the existing pub building.

Since this plan was first submitted they have also been altered so that the houses from four bedrooms to three bedrooms.

As well as four houses going on the former pub site there will also be an additional four houses built along the Station Road side of the site. These homes were granted planning permission in 2016 along with plans to convert the Great Western pub building into flats but because of the fire this is no longer possible.

It is not yet known when work will start.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/18/1960