About 70 people join protest in Leamington town centre in support of Palestinians

About 70 people joined a protest in Leamington town centre yesterday (Saturday) in support of the Palestinians in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank.

The vigil was organised by 'Justice for Palestinians – Leamington Spa' and had been arranged to take place on Nakba (Catastrophe) Day to commemorate the expulsion in 1948 of some 700,000 Palestinians from their homes.

It was one of a number of demonstrations across the country, including a march by thousands of people on the Israeli Embassy in London.

Matt Western MP talks to the crowd at the vigil.

Among the campaigners, who all wore masks, was Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, who spoke to the crowd.