Police seek help in finding woman missing for more than a year who may be in Warwickshire

Police believe missing woman Helen Slaughter may have been in Warwickshire recently.

Warwickshire Police said Helen may have been in the Nuneaton area at the end of December.

Helen Slaughter

Helen was last seen on CCTV leaving her home in Barnham, West Sussex at around 6am on November 1, 2017. She was 49 at the time she went missing.

When Helen went missing she was described as 5' 2", of small build, with brown short hair. She would normally wear glasses and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light coloured fleece and a woolly hat. She also has a bee tattoo on her right arm and a letter H tattoo on her top left arm.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: "Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who recognises Helen or who may have seen a woman matching her description in the local area."

Warwickshire Police also confirmed that one of their lines of enquiry was that Helen may have attended the George Eliot Hospital after a woman was seen at the hospital's accident and emergency department at 10.50pm on December 30 and left at 6.10am before her treatment was completed.

Picture from Warwickshire Police of the woman at the George Eliot Hospital in Nuneaton

In an appeal on December 30 to identify the woman, police described the woman as being white, 5' 2" with long black hair and was seen wearing black trousers, a dark hat, a black coat, a red top and black boots.

Speaking at the time, sergeant Victoria Cox said: "We are very concerned for this woman and are keen to hear from anyone who can help us identify and locate her. We need to check on her welfare and if necessary ensure she receives appropriate treatment.

"We are carrying out numerous enquiries; unfortunately the details the woman provided to the hospital were incorrect so this is why we are appealing to the public for help."

DC Kim Stafford from Nuneaton CID said: "I'd like to thank everyone who has shared our appeal and provided information. We've been following several lines of enquiry but unfortunately we have still not identified her.

"We've released these new images in the hope that someone can help us to identify her."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.