Police release CCTV images of Warwick robbery

Police officers investigating a robbery in Warwick two months ago have released CCTV images.

The images, which were released today (Friday March 9) are of two of the three men who entered Hamlington’s Fine Jewellery in Market Place.

CCTV images released by Warwickshire Police

The men forced entry to the shop at around 4.45pm on Tuesday January 16 and emptied the jewellery stock into cloth bags.

The men left the scene in a grey Audi Q3.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police Staff Investigator Dom Kennedy said: “We have released the CCTV of two of the men we would like to speak to in connection with the robbery.

“Do you know these men or recognise their clothing? If so we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone who recognises the men or has any information on the robbery is urged to call 101 and quote log number 270 of 16 January 2018.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org