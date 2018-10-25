Police launch investigation after Wellesbourne woman is assaulted at her home

Detectives from Warwickshire Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a woman was assaulted in her home in Wellesbourne.

The incident occurred in Hastings Road on Wednesday at about 3.45am.

The woman arrived home and was assaulted by unknown offenders.

The woman was taken to hospital with her injuries and later discharged.

Detective Constable Imran Ghouri said: "We're still trying to piece together exactly what happened and we are keen to speak to anyone with any information that could help with our enquiries.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area between 3am-6am or over the last few days."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 38 of 24 October 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.