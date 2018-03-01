Police issue warning after thousands taken from Southam resident in suspected phone scam

Police are urging people to be on their guard after thousands was taken from a Southam resident in a suspected phone scam.

Callers are reportedly ringing people pretending to be from their internet service provider. They then tell the person they have a problem with their computer and offer to repair it.

They then ask to take control of the person’s computer and access their bank account to withdraw money.

Police are investigating one such incident, which occurred on Tuesday (27 February) evening, in which a man from Southam had more than £6,000 taken from his bank account.

Detective Constable Tom Quinlan said: “This is a scam that we have seen before. It is a well known method of defrauding people and obtaining their personal information. We’re urging people to be on their guard.

“Always be suspicious of unsolicited calls; always call them back using a different landline from the one they called on.

“Never call them back on the number provided by the caller as this will be false. Look up a number for the company online.

“Never download software, disclose passwords, or allow someone to take control of your computer as a result of an unsolicited call.

“By taking these simple steps you can avoid becoming a victim. If in doubt then don’t take the risk.”

If anyone has any information that could help police with their investigation they should call 101 and quote incident 306 of 27 February 2018.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org