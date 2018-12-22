Police issue re-appeal in case of fatal collision near Harbury

Warwckshire police have renewed their appeal for witnesses a collision which caused the death of 14-year-old Southam College pupil Holly Chevassut.

Holly was in collision with a vehicle recovery truck on on Chesterton Road near Chesterton Windmill around 5.30pm on Wednesday 31 October.

Enquiries are ongoing but police are particularly keen to speak to the driver of a Land Rover Discovery, which it is believed may have been in collision with the recovery truck.

PC Drew Ballantyne said: "We would still like to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information that may help with our ongoing enquiries.

"Our thoughts remain with the girl's family as they struggle to come to terms with their tragic loss."

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries is asked to call 101 quoting incident 320 of 31 October.