Police concerned for welfare of Kenilworth woman - can you help?

Police are growing increasingly concerned about the welfare of a Kenilworth woman.

Nicola Phillips, aged 44, was last seen at Warwick Hospital at around 9.30pm last night (Tuesday October 22).



Nicola is white, slim, around 5ft 3in, with long brown hair. She may be wearing grey leggings, a multi-coloured knitted top, maroon boots and red glasses.



Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Nicola's welfare and would ask anyone who has seen her to please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 459 of October 22.