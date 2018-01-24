Police claim they are committed to patrols after Kenilworth crime increase

Kenilworth's Safer Neighbourhood Team has said it is committed to patrols aimed at tackling burglary and vehicle crime after a recent increase in incidents in the town.

Kenilworth residents have been asked to vote for what the police should prioritise in the coming months ahead of the next Kenilworth Community Forum in February.

The priorities that people can vote for include speeding checks, antisocial behaviour patrols and school safety patrols, as well as increased patrols to deter thefts. None of the priorities specifically mentioned burglary or vehicle crime.

Pc Anna Brown, beat manager for Kenilworth, said the police were still committed to patrols tackling burglary and vehicle crime after previous forums chose those as priorities for the police to focus on.

She added: "The forum priorities put forward for voting are chosen based on specific requests from members of the local community received since the last forum and developing local trends.

"The online voting assists us to see which priorities are most popular, from a wider group of the public, prior to the forum meeting and a final vote will be cast on the night enabling the final priorities to be set.

"Previous forum priorities such as burglary patrols and vehicle crime remain part of ongoing patrols for the team over the whole of the Kenilworth area."

The latest community forum takes place on Wednesday February 13, and the vote on police priorities closes a day before.

The increase in crime in the town has been a common concern recently.

At the last Kenilworth Town Council meeting, councillors debated whether to give the police more funding at its last meeting due to the 28 per cent increase in crime year-on-year since November 2017.

The council decided not to give more funding to the police, as members were worried about the lack of control over how the police would spend its money and felt the police could 'milk' its funds.

The town council also appealed to Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe last November for assurances that 'appropriate resources' would be given to Kenilworth to help combat crime levels.

However, he could not guarantee that Kenilworth would be given more resources.