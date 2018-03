A section of Tachbrook Road in Leamington has been cordoned off - causing traffic delays.

Police have cordoned off a section of the road from Ranelagh Terrace to where the road meets Old Warwick Road.

Resultant congestion is causing some to turn-around in the road and travel in another direction.

Warwickshire Police were reached for comment at 1.20pm but have so far not supplied a response.