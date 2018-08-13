Police appealing for witnesses to fatal collision near Moreton Morrell

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision near Moreton Morrell.

It happened on the B4455 Fosse Way at around 9.45am on Saturday (August 11).

A Citroen van was travelling towards Moreton Morrell and a Suzuki motorbike was being ridden in the opposite direction when the two vehicles are understood to have collided at the junction with Brook Lane and Moreton Morrell Lane.

The motorcyclist - a man in his 70s - was taken to University Hospital in Coventry where he later died.

His next of kin has been informed and specialist officers are supporting the family.

The driver of the Citroen was uninjured.

Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident or who saw the vehicles and the manner in which they were being driven prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 94 of August 11.