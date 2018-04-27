Police appealing for witnesses after spate of burglaries in Southam area

Police are appealing for witnesses and urging rural properties to review their security following a series of thefts and burglaries at farms in the Southam area.

All the incidents happened between Friday, April 20 and Monday April 23.

The first incident (incident 109 April 21) happened at Manor Farm in Napton.

Sometime between 10.30pm on April 20 and 9am on April 22, a green and white Kawasaki off road motorbike was stolen from some outbuildings.

A second outbuilding was also broken into and it is currently unknown if anything further was stolen.

The second burglary (incident 118 of April 21) happened at Hill Farm, Lower End, Priors Hardwick.

Thieves are believed to have smashed a wooden rear door on a workshop and stolen a strimmer, chainsaw, pressure washer, which were all orange and white in colour.

This incident was reported to police at 9.20am on April 21.

Another incident (incident 123 of April 21) happened at Stoneton Moat Farm in Priors Hardwick.

Sometime between midnight and 8am on April 21, thieves broke into a workshop and stole a petrol driven leaf blower and a red coloured petrol can.

Another theft also happened at the same farm (incident 82 of April 23) sometime between 8.30pm on Sunday April 22 and 7.30am on Monday April 23.

A matt black Suzuki King quad bike was stolen. The quad bike has a wooden box on the front rack and back rack.

Another theft (incident 56 of April 23) took place at Chestnuts Farm in Byfield Road in Priors Marston,

A red Honda quad bike with a tray on the front and hay rack at the rear was stolen overnight between Sunday April 22 and Monday April 23.

The resident believes the theft may have occurred at around 1am on Monday morning as her dog was barking.

The quad bike has ‘Freeman’ painted on the side.

Another incident (incident 70 of April 23) happened at Caudle Hill Farm in Burton Dassett.

The police were called at 7am on Monday April 23 after it was discovered that a green Yamaha quad bike had been stolen overnight. A chainsaw was also stolen and a socket set.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Police are visiting the farms to offer security advice and low cost alarms.

“Police are urging anyone who owns a quad bike or motorbike to chain it to a solid anchor and if possible also keep it in a locked building.

“Valuable tools should also be chained together and locked in a secure building.

“Also consider visibly marking your items in paint with your post code to make them less attractive to thieves and easily identifiable.

“Thieves are looking for easy pickings they can sell quickly and the more difficult you can make it for them the less likely they are to steal your belongings.

“Finally, it is likely the thieves steal the quad bikes by putting them in or onto a trailer.

“If you see a quad bike being transported on a trailer and are suspicious it may have been stolen, please report the sighting to police.”

If anyone has any information about the above incidents they should call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the incident number given above.