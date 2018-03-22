Police appealing for witnesses after Kineton burglary

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Kineton.

Officers are investigating a burglary that happened at approximately 3am on Tuesday morning (March 20) at Greenhills Store in Banbury Street.

Early reports indicate three offenders gained access by smashing the large front window of the store.

An unknown quantity of cigarettes was stolen.

Following the burglary, the offenders made of at speed in a vehicle and motorbike in the direction of Wellesbourne.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to contact them by calling 101 and quoting incident 19 of 20 March.