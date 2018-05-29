Police appealing for information after man left in critical condition following incident in Leamington

Police are appealing for information after a man sustained serious injuries following an altercation in Leamington.

The incident happened at the junction of Victoria Terrace and Parade just before 3.30am this morning (Tuesday 29 May).

A man in his twenties was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where he is currently in a critical condition.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and is in police custody at this time.

Detective Sergeant Collette O’Keefe said: “A thorough investigation is ongoing, and we will be carrying out patrols in the area over the next few days to reassure the public. A police cordon which was put in place in the early hours of this morning has since been removed.

“I would urge anyone who has any information about this incident to come forward. We are particularly keen to speak to a man who was seen in the area on a bike as he could be a key witness. He’s described as being Asian, in his late teens and of skinny build, and was wearing a dark jacket.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 44 of Tuesday May 29. Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website.