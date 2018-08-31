Police appealing for information about incident in Wellesbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses or information following a disturbance in Wellesbourne this morning (Friday August 31).

At around 5am, a woman was woken up by a disturbance in a property on Hastings Road.

She was assaulted and sustained facial injuries which required hospital treatment.

Nothing was stolen from the property.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Richard Simpkins from Warwickshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing into the offence, and at this stage we are treating it as an isolated incident.

“Increased patrols are being carried out in the area and we would ask anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in or around Hastings Road around 5am to please come forward.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting reference 30 of 31 August 2018. Alternatively, information can be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”