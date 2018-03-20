Police appealing for help locating man wanted on recall to prison who recently lived in Leamington

Warwickshire Police is appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted on recall to prison.

Colin Rickards, aged 64, was released on licence from HMP Oakwood in Wolverhampton on Friday March 9, after serving a sentence for sexual offences.

Colin Rickards. Photo provided by Warwickshire Police.

He has now breached the conditions of his licence and officers are working to locate him.

He has recently been living in Leamington but has previously lived in Kidderminster in Worcestershire.

He is described as a white man, around 5ft 8ins, of a large build with blue eyes. He has a Newcastle United tattoo on his right forearm.

Detective Sergeant Cawail Wong said: “We would like to trace Colin Rickards as soon as possible, and would ask anyone with any information regarding his whereabouts to please contact us.”

Anyone who has seen Colin Rickards or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can give information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.