Police appealing for help finding wanted man after missed court appearance in Leamington

Police are appealing for the public's help in locating a wanted man who failed to appear at court in Leamington

Louie Richard Fryer failed to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court in March having been charged with assault.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate him and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

The 23-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of average build, with dark brown short hair and a dark brown beard.

He is thought to have connections to Yardley Wood area of Birmingham.

Anyone who has seen Louie or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101.