Police appeal following death of woman after collision in Leamington

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision that occurred in Leamington following an incident in which a pedestrian has died.

The collision, which took place on September 27 is believed to have occurred when a silver Mercedes C200 car turned from Radford Road onto Camberwell Terrace when it was in collision with a woman, in her late 60's who was crossing the road.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire where despite treatment in the Intensive Care Unit, she sadly died 12 hours later at 9.30pm

This collision took place at a very busy time and place and officers are appealing for any witnesses to please contact PC 531 Mark Russell on 101 quoting incident 84 of 27 September 2018.