Police appeal after Leamington robbery

Police are investigating a robbery which took place at a property in Northumberland Road in Leamington at around 2.55pm yesterday (Monday 25 February).

Three males entered the garage of the property, threatened the occupant and stole a white BMW Coupe and a Rolex watch.

Crime

The vehicle was later recovered at Kenilworth Court Flats in Kenilworth Road, Coventry.

Det Sgt Carl Buckley said: "We are working to identify those responsible.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who witnessed the robbery or saw the offenders dump the car in Coventry."

Anyone who has any information relating to the incident is asked to contact Warwickshire Police on 101, of the independent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 205 of 25 February 2019.