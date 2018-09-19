Play piano outside Kenilworth bookshop during arts festival

Kenilworth residents are being invited to play a piano outside a Kenilworth bookshop during the Kenilworth Arts Festival, which starts tomorrow (Thursday September 20).

The piano will be outside Kenilworth Books in Talisman square for the next few weeks.

Judy Brook of Kenilworth Books said: "We have been inspired by pianos placed at Heathrow Airport and St. Pancras Station in London which have become a real feature in the community.

"It was donated by one of our customers and decorated by two wonderful local artists, Margaret Taylor and Janice Firminger.

"We’d love people to come by and play it."