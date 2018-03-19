Plans to be put forward for 420 homes between Leamington and Warwick

Plans are due to be put forward for 420 homes between Leamington and Warwick.

Two parcels of land in Harbury Lane have been sold to developers Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon.

The site, south of Harbury Lane, is two miles from Leamington and Warwick town centres and within the A C Lloyd Homes’ Oakley Grove.

It will provide a total of 420 new homes.

Bruton Knowles, a property consultancy, worked with the land owner and developer for the selling of the land.

Robert Anthony said: “Bruton Knowles worked with the land owner and the lead developer and promoter A C Lloyd Homes on this Urban Extension for over a decade, bringing the greenfield site through the planning system and now a final sale subject to Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon Homes achieving detail planning permission for 420 homes.”

Both Developers have now started on site with the vendors in association with A C Lloyd Homes constructing a spine Road from Harbury Lane to serve the two parcels of land.

The wider strategic site has outline planning permission for up to 750 homes together with provision for a 17 hectare country park, a primary school, play areas, allotments, and public open space as well as contributing significant offsite contributions under a Section 106 Agreement.

Robert Anthony said: “This is a significant residential development and will include 40 per cent affordable homes including social, affordable rental and shared ownership options for local residents.”

Although the overall site has outline planning permission the plans for the site still need to get detailed planning permission.