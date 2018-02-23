Plans for more than 200 homes in Warwick recommended for approval

Plans that would see 250 homes built in Warwick have been recommended for approval.

The developer, William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited, has resubmitted plans for a third time, now for up to 250 homes on the site south of Gallows Hill.

The site has been identified for housing in the Local Plan, which Warwick District Council formerly adopted in September.

In this resubmission there is a decrease of 10 houses compared to the previous plans, which intended to build up to 260 homes on the site.

The previous plans were refused planning permission in October 2017 for reasons including impact on the heritage, air pollution and impact on local services.

A section 106 agreement is being made for the development which would include affordable housing, £6,000 per open market home for local highway infrastructure improvements, £64,272 towards Warwickshire Police improvements and £287,712.13 towards NHS improvements.

Planning officers have recommended that the planning committee grant planning permission at the meeting on Tuesday (February 27).

To view the plans go to the district council’s planning portal on its website and search W/17/2275.