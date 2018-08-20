Plans for McDonald’s in Warwick return

Plans for a McDonald’s restaurant in Warwick have been resubmitted.

Originally plans were drawn up in November 2017 for a new two-storey Drive-Thru McDonald’s restaurant on Emscote Road.

These were withdrawn in February.

According to the planning documents the plans were withdrawn because “following consultation with Warwickshire County Council it was deemed that additional highways information was required.”

The plans were resubmitted to Warwick District Council on August 3.

If given the go-ahead the new restaurant would go on the Tesco Superstore car park.

The use of the existing car park site would mean there would be a loss of spaces. In the plans there will be 31 parking spaces for the restaurant.

But the spaces taken up by the development would total 86 spaces meaning that 55 spaces in the car park would be lost.

So far there are 20 objections to the plans on the planning portal.

To view the planning application go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search W/18/1489