Plans for 250 homes in Warwick refused planning permission for a third time

Plans that would see 250 homes built in Warwick have been refused planning permission for a third time.

The developer, William Davis Limited and Hallam Land Management Limited, resubmitted plans for up to 250 homes on the site south of Gallows Hill.

The site has been identified for housing in the Local Plan, which Warwick District Council formerly adopted in September.

In this resubmission there was a decrease of 10 houses compared to the previous plans, which intended to build up to 260 homes on the site.

The previous plans were refused planning permission in October 2017 for reasons including impact on the heritage, air pollution and impact on local services.

Planning officer recommended that the planning committee grant planning permission at the meeting last night (Tuesday February 27 but it was refused.

According to the Warwick District Council planning documents it was refused planning permission because “councillors did not consider that the reasons for refusal on the previous scheme had been sufficiently overcome.”