Plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park withdrawn from meeting agenda

Plans to build 150 homes in Hatton Park were withdrawn from the agenda of the planning meeting last night (Tuesday).

The application, which has been drawn up by Taylor Wimpey, would see 150 homes built on land to the north of Birmingham Road.

The plans, which were recommended for approval by planning officers, were due to go before the planning committee last night (Tuesday March 27).

According to the meeting documents the plans were removed from the agenda at the request of the developer.

On the planning portal the plans received more than 50 letters of objection.

Objections were made due to concerns such as inadequate infrastructure in terms of traffic, schools and GP surgeries as well as environmental concerns.

It is currently unknown when the plans will be resubmitted to go before the planning committee.

To view the plans search W/17/2415 on the planning portal.