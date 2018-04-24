Plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park withdrawn from meeting

Plans to build 150 new homes in Hatton Park were due to be heard tonight (Tuesday) but have been withdrawn.

Taylor Wimpey, who have submitted the application, want to build 150 homes on land to the north of Birmingham Road.

The plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee tonight.

This is the second time that the plans have been withdrawn from a planning committee meeting agenda. The plans were also set to go before the planning committee on March 27 but they were removed from the agenda at the request of the developer.

It has been recommended by planning officers that councillors approve the plans.

On the planning portal the plans received 58 letters of objection.

The site has been identified for housing development in the Warwick District Local Plan, which was formally adopted in September 2017.

To view the plans search W/17/2415 on the planning portal.