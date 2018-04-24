Plans for 150 homes in Hatton Park due to be heard tonight

Plans to build 150 new homes in Hatton Park will be going before councillors tonight (Tuesday).

Taylor Wimpey, who have submitted the application, want to build 150 homes on land to the north of Birmingham Road.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee tonight.

It has been recommended by planning officers that councillors approve the plans.

The plans were set to go before the planning committee on March 27 but they were removed from the agenda at the request of the developer.

On the planning portal the plans received 58 letters of objection.

The site has been identified for housing development in the Warwick District Local Plan, which was formally adopted in September 2017.

To view the plans search W/17/2415 on the planning portal.