Planned changes to old NatWest bank in Kenilworth objected to by town council

A plan to alter the entrance and windows of the old NatWest bank in Kenilworth, as well as potentially converting it into a cafe, shop or takeaway, has been objected to by Kenilworth Town Council.

The building, on the corner of Warwick Road and Barrow Road, has remained empty since NatWest closed the bank last summer.

Developers KPW Architects claimed the planned changes, which involve putting a new entrance on the Warwick Road side and changing the windows, would be minor.

They have also applied for a 'change of use', which means the building might be used as either a shop, cafe, bar or takeaway after the alterations are finished.

But Kenilworth Town Council's planning committee was against the changes, claiming the changes would 'seriously affect' the building's character. Despite the building not being listed, the town council said it should be considered an historical asset.

Cllr Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, St John's) said: "Whilst we need this landmark building occupied, the planned changes are not 'minor' but would change its character.

"The change of use proposals are also unacceptable - Kenilworth has enough cafes and we don't want a fast food takeaway."

In its design and access statement, KPW Architects said the changes would 'enhance the appearance of the neighbourhood.'

It is unknown when the plan will go before Warwick District Council's planning committee.