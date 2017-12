Warwick’s Christmas lights were switched on last night (Thursday) at the annual Victorian Evening.

The event has become one of the most popular Christmas events in the district and The Courier was there once again to join in with the fun.

The Victorian Evening 2017 took place recently with various stalls and attractions. The eveny also included the switching on of the towns Christmas Lights, by Mayor Stephen Cross & Father Christmas. NNL-170112-093401009

Here are a few of the photos from last night, taken by Mike Baker.

See next Friday’s paper for more photos.

The Victorian Evening 2017 took place recently with various stalls and attractions. The eveny also included the switching on of the towns Christmas Lights, by Mayor Stephen Cross & Father Christmas. NNL-170112-093505009

Pictured: Glynis Nixon NNL-170112-093444009

Pictured: David Hooper, Jamie & Carol Maclachlan NNL-170112-093538009

The Victorian Evening 2017 took place recently with various stalls and attractions. The eveny also included the switching on of the towns Christmas Lights, by Mayor Stephen Cross & Father Christmas. NNL-170112-093516009

Pictured: Megan NNL-170112-093611009

Pictured: Matt Bate NNL-170112-093633009

Pictured: Warwick & Leamington Stagecoach NNL-170112-093654009