Petition growing against school bus fare price rise in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

A petition launched against the Stagecoach fare increases for school passes has achieved over 400 signatures in three days.

Earlier this month the Courier and KWN ran a story about residents in the Warwick district hitting out against the sharp price rise.

Now Helen Adkins, county councillor for Leamington Willes, has secured a meeting with Stagecoach West Midlands to raise the concerns about the significant increases in the prices of many school bus passes, which in some cases has been as high as 48 per cent. This follows the petition being launched and gaining over 400 signatures

Helen Adkins said: “I have successfully secured a meeting with Stagecoach to discuss the recent increases in prices by Stagecoach and raise the concerns voiced by many in the local community.

“Raising prices significantly without due warning or consultation is simply unacceptable and has left many local parents considerably out of pocket.

“At a minimum Stagecoach should offer parents the option of the original passes which only allow pupils to go to and from school.

“Stagecoach have reiterated their justification that the changes have allowed school age children to use their bus passes at any time such as at night or at the weekends, but many parents and indeed students have made it clear that they do not want to pay more for a service they will not use.

“Every day I am hearing more stories of parents struggling to cope and angered by these sudden price rises.

“The effect on SEN students is becoming increasingly clear and is a major concern. Stagecoach must listen to our demands- and think again.

“Their pricing is excessive and a considerable block of users simple have no alternative but to use Stagecoach.”

To view or sign the petition click here