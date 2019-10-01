Zero waste business to get permanent home in Leamington

A pop-up style business that aims to tackle plastic waste will be getting a permanent in Leamington.

Zero, which was created by Marisa Edworthy and Charlie Demetriou, specialises in ‘zero waste’ products.

The business was founded in February and has appeared at a number of locations via a pop-up stall and it also have a few ‘mini stalls’ inside other shops across the West Midlands, including Harbury Supermarket.

Now Charlie is getting ready to open a shop dedicated to their products in the former Naturally Kids Shoes store in Russell Street.

Naturally Kids Shoes has now moved into the ‘Naturally Baby’ shop in Clarendon Street.

Charlie said: “Since starting the business with Marisa in 2018 we’ve offered many pop up events across Leamington, and been lucky enough to meet many local people interested in reducing their use of single use plastics and shopping more locally along the way.

Charlie Demetriou with some of the stock which will be in her new store in Leamington. Photo supplied.

“With Marisa relocating to Sweden, and being offered a shop privately by a friendly and supportive landlord, it was the natural direction to take the business, as I was finding it tough to keep up the pop up events on my own.”

The shop, which is due to open over the next few weeks, will be stocking a huge range of goods by weight, including pastas, rice, pulses, dried fruits, chocolate, cereals, cooking oil and eco friendly cleaning refills, plastic free toiletries and household items.

When the shop initially opens it will be open from 9am to 4.30pm Wednesday to Saturday, and slightly shorter hours on Sundays.

Charlie added: “I’m so excited to welcome faces old and new to the new shop. I know the issues surrounding single use plastics are something which many local people share my concerns on.”

As well as getting ready for the shop opening Charlie has also set up a crowdfunding page. If she manages to raise a certain amount she will get match-funding from Natwest’s ‘Back Her Business’ scheme.

People can pledge money to back the store and receive rewards. Money pledged will go towards some equipment for Charlie’s new store.

The crowdfunding page will run until October 8.

To find out more or to pledge click here or go to: www.crowdfunder.co.uk/zero-store--opening-in-leamington-september-2019