Your chance to take part in the Warwick Grand National - dressed as a horse

The community in the Warwick district are being encouraged to sign up to a new running event in Warwick.

On Sunday April 5 2020, a new and running event will be coming to Warwick – the Warwick Grand National Run.

It will take place on the weekend of the Grand National at Warwick Racecourse, where participants will run 7km (the distance of the Grand National), and all participants will be wearing horse costumes.

The event is being organised by Raceways Events, a community interest company, who are also the organisers of the Leamington Spa Half Marathon and Alcester 10k.

The aim of the event is to involve the community as much as possible through sponsorship, volunteer groups and businesses whilst raising funds for their charity Kids Run Free.

Rob Sullivan, events manager for Raceways, said “We are so excited to bring this new event to Warwick. There’s already been such a great response to the event, and we can’t wait to see it in action.

"Horse costumes can be purchased at a massive discount when signing up for the race, or you can bring your own.

"As with all of our events, there will be a kids fun run organised by the charity Kids Run Free, and all of the profits of the event will go to them so that they can continue their great work in increasing children's participation in exercise across the country.

"We want to get the local community involved in as many ways as possible, so even if you’re not running in the event, we encourage everyone to come down to watch, and we’ll have a Best Dressed prize for spectators just like if you were going to the races."

"We’d also like to thank Warwick Racecourse and Warwick District Council for supporting the event.”

You can purchase a horse costume as part of your entry fee, or people can bring your own. As with all of Raceways’ events, there will be a children’s race which is free to enter.

Entries are now open at: www.warwickhorserun.co.uk

If you would like to volunteer, sponsor the event or play any part in the day please email info@warwickhorserun.co.uk.