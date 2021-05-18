Young fundraisers gear up for 50-mile cycling challenge in aid of Hatton charity

Two young friends are gearing up for an epic fundraising challenge when they cycle 50 miles for a Hatton-based charity this summer.

Carrick Hayre and Nicole Baker, from Knowle, hope to raise £1,000 when they cycle along a route between their homes and Molly Olly’s Wishes charity HQ in Warwick town centre, on July 3.

The charity was established in 2011 following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

Carrick Hayre and Nicole Baker with Olly The Brave. Photo supplied

It works to support children with terminal or life-limiting illnesses and their families and help with their emotional well-being as well as grant wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

Fourteen-year-old Carrick, who attends Arden School in Solihull, said: “I decided I wanted to do something for the charity when I started doing my Duke of Edinburgh Award last year.

"I like the charity because it helps children emotionally rather than physically, which I’m not sure that many other charities do so much.”

Nicole, 13, a pupil at Solihull School, added: “I wanted a new challenge and decided to help the charity, especially after their struggle over the past year. I also love the fact that they help grant children’s wishes.”

The pair are already well on the way to exceeding their £1,000 fundraising target.

Carrick said: “We’re absolutely blown away by the response. People have been so generous.”

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “Both Carrick, Nicole and their families have been great supporters of Molly Olly’s for many years.

"They have both taken time to really understand how the charity helps and the difference that we can make to children with life-threatening illnesses with the money raised.

"They have set themselves a challenge that is new to them and has required a lot of time training to build up the miles and we wish them lots of luck.

"Thank you to both of them and all those who have donated to their fundraising page.”