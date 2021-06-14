Young entrepreneurs from school in Warwick will compete in nation competition finals

Team Utopia made up of students from King's High School in Warwick. Photo supplied

A group of young entrepreneurs from a school in Warwick are flying the flag for the West Midlands at the Young Enterprise UK Finals.

Utopia Enterprise, a group of sixth form students at King’s High, won through to the national final for the first time in the school’s association with Young Enterprise.

Team Utopia, Zayna Shah, Tasha Selley, Thalia Shadbolt, Freddie Carr, Kira Purewell, Be-Thea Sheehan, Zoe Tubb, Grace Peckmore, Martha Gardiner, Evie Griffin, Ruby Kitchingman, Emily Davis, Brooke Mills and Laura Willey, are on a mission to promote sustainability to young children.

Team Utopia's game Wildlife Wanderers. Photo supplied

Utopia’s managing director, Zayna Shah, said: "As a group, we are all increasingly concerned about the current climate crisis, and the effect on many animals.

"We wanted to channel our passion into creating a fun and educational board game for all the family.

"Our game, Wildlife Wanderers represents four different habitats - arctic, desert, rainforest and sea. Everything is 100 per cent sustainable, from the cork board, right down to the spray paint we used.’

Wildlife Wanderers features hand-drawn illustrations and cartoons done by the students.

Some of the members of Team Utopia with some of their trophies. Photo supplied

Players act out physical traits of endangered animals, while other players try to guess which animal, while learning something about their behaviour and plight.

The students are working with local businesses, who are stocking their game and they are also looking to further develop their product through digital channels.

Utopia’s journey began when the team was named Company of the Year for Coventry and Warwickshire.

Competing against Young Enterprise teams from Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Coventry, the team won Best Presentation and Best Brand Image.

At the West Midlands Regional Finals, they also won Best Customer Focus and Marketing. As Company of the Year for the West Midlands, they have now progressed to the UK finals.

Dr Burley, Head Master of King’s High, said: "We are all really excited for Team Utopia.

"Young Enterprise plays a big part in Sixth Form life at the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation, with teams from King’s High and Warwick School taking part each year.

"All our students have worked like true entrepreneurs, showing resilience, determination, initiative, and a willingness to take risks.

"They had to overcome many challenges, as Covid -19 delayed them manufacturing their products and taking the next steps. However, they displayed fantastic spirit, rose to the challenge, and excelled."