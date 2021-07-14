You can now make nominations for awards for outstanding examples of architecture, art or landscapes in Leamington

1 Mill Street in Leamington. Photo by Will Philips.

The Leamington Society’s biennial awards are now open for applications for outstanding examples of architecture, art or landscapes in Leamington.

Now in their 45th year, the awards are open for anyone to nominate a project - either their own or one they’ve observed in town.

Entries need to have been completed between April 2018 and April 2021 and are viewable by the public.

The Mill Suspension Bridge. Photo by Will Philips.

The society is looking for ‘new’ designs or restorations that make Leamington look and feel great.

It could be a new building or renovation, the development of a fantastic front garden or green space, a creative mural or inspiring sculpture.

Sidney Syson, chairwoman of the Leamington Society, said: "The Awards are The Leamington Society's way of publicly recognising and celebrating positive improvements in the Leamington streetscape."

Architect and society member Richard Ward along with four judges will be visiting and photographing all the entries.

The Pump Room Gardens with All Saints' Parish church in the background. Photo by David Chantry.

They are also hoping to find a recipient for a very special additional award of the Bill Gibbons trophy, which was introduced in 1980.

This is for the best improved owner-occupied property, as viewed from the street.

The winner holds the trophy until the following awards ceremony when it is handed onto the next winner.

This year's ceremony will take place at All Saints’ Parish church in Leamington on Thursday November 4 and will be supported by BID Leamington.

The Pump Room. Photo by David Chantry.

Stephanie Kerr, executive director of BID Leamington, said: “We are very pleased to support these awards which celebrate the important contribution that artists, designers and architects make in our town.

"Alongside other great work done by the Leamington Society, this helps to ensure our town remains unique and attractive.”