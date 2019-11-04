Work well underway on more than 120 new homes in Cubbington

Building work is well underway at a new housing development which will bring 120 new homes to Cubbington.

The Hazelwood development, by housebuilder Bellway, will include a range of two, three and four-bedroom properties, off Rugby Road.

Of these , 48 will be in the 'affordable' bracket for people who live nearby and key workers.

With building work progressing well, the first few homes are set to be released to the public in spring 2020.

Elaine Brown, head of sales for Bellway South Midlands, said: “We’re really pleased to announce that building work is progressing well at Hazelwood.

“We’ve worked hard to design a development which complements the existing homes in the village, and we hope house-hunters will be impressed by the range of properties on offer.

“Cubbington is a fantastic village, which boasts excellent local amenities and easy access to all the facilities of Royal Leamington Spa.

"Its proximity to Coventry and Birmingham also makes it a great location for commuters.

“There’s a growing demand for new homes in this part of Warwickshire and we are now looking forward to helping to meet this need.”

The new development will be split between two neighbouring parcels of land, one with road access from Rugby Road and the other from Coventry Road.

A hedge will continue to divide the two but a pedestrian and cycle path will link them, plus an existing public footpath will run diagonally through the Coventry Road site.

About a third of the 5.41-hectare site will be public open space, while bat bricks/boxes and bird boxes, including some suitable for nesting swallows, will be installed.

More information on the new homes being built in Cubbington can be found at bellway.co.uk.