Work taking place to help protect one of Warwick's historic buildings

Work has been taking place to help protect one of Warwick's historic buildings.

The work has been taking place at the Master's House on the former Leper Hospital site to help protect it.

The work taking place on the Master's House on the former Leper Hospital site in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey.

A roof supported by scaffolding has been installed over the building.

In December The Courier shared a story about work being scheduled to take place to help protect the Master's House on the former Leper Hospital site after a public outcry at the state of the remains.

At the time residents were calling for action after labelling the site as a ‘disgrace’.

Following the criticism Warwick District Council said that it would be carrying out emergency works ‘imminently’.

In August 2019 the council agreed to take on the emergency works if the land owners did not respond to their notice.

The Master’s House is a timber-framed building with foundations dating back to the 12th century and a structure dating from the 15th century.

In 1545 the hospital was taken over by Richard Fisher who used the buildings to help the poor. The Master’s House and chapel were converted into cottages in the 17th to 18th century.