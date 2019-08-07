Work starts on major road 'improvement scheme' in Warwick

Work has started on the improvement scheme to help ease traffic congestion around Stanks Island and Birmingham Road in Warwick during peak periods.

Warwickshire County Council will be working with nmcn plc to carry out highways works that will improve traffic circulation during peak periods, address traffic queues on the A46 slip roads and prepare for future predicted traffic increases.

Increasing traffic on the highway network has meant that the junction of the A46 with the Birmingham Road at Stanks roundabout is now unable to cope with current traffic demands.

The works, which are being funded by Warwickshire County Council, the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) through the Government’s Local Growth Fund and developer funding, will address queuing issues when driving into and out of Warwick during the morning and evening peak periods, support economic growth, and provide and improve walking and cycling facilities.

Traffic control signals that can detect vehicles and adjust their settings to respond to fluctuations in traffic will be installed to minimise queuing and help improve traffic flow.

Shared pedestrian and cycling facilities will also be provided to create better links between the town centre, residential and business areas, towards Budbrooke, Hatton and the rail station.

All works will be completed outside of peak hours to ease disruption.

The first few weeks will see mainly offline works taking place with minimal traffic management, however as the scheme progresses traffic management will be increased and potentially cause delays to journeys.

Cllr Jeff Clarke, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We know that there are a number of transport pressures on Stanks Island and the Birmingham Road corridor in Warwick, with queuing on the A46 slip roads during the morning rush hour being a particular concern.

"These works will do a lot to ease that and commuters will see a huge improvement once they are finished.

“The works will also make it possible to cycle or walk into Warwick from the surrounding areas contributing to Warwickshire’s commitment to increasing opportunities for sustainable travel and reduced carbon emissions.

“With any works programme of this size, there will unfortunately be some disruption to journeys while the works are ongoing. Residents, drivers and businesses in the nearby area can be assured that we will be working with contractors to keep this to an absolute minimum.”

The funding for the project from the CWLEP is part of an overall £131 million Local Growth Fund package for Coventry and Warwickshire.

Sean Farnell, board director at the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “The Local Growth Fund has given LEPs the autonomy to make decisions to fund projects in their areas which boost the economy and businesses and when this project is completed, traffic flow in and out of Warwick will be enhanced.

“This is one of the gateways to Warwick and it is vital we create the right first impression for visitors as well as improving commuting time for business people.”

Geoff Poyzer, managing director of the Highways Division of nmcn plc, said: ‘We are delighted to have been awarded this contract.

“The improvement works at Stanks Island and the Birmingham Road corridor will help to reduce congestion and improve public safety on this important part of the highway network'

