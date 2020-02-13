Wool you be my Valentine - Charlecote Park celebrates Valentine's Day with release of affectionate animal photos

Wool you be my Valentine – to celebrate Valentine’s Day several National Trust properties across Warwickshire have released their favourite images of animals showing affection for each other.

The Charlecote Park property photos near Wellesbourne include a close-up of two sheep, two swans crossing neck and a stag showing his affection to his mate on the grounds.

A stag showing his affection to his mate at Charlecote Park, Warwick (Credit: Jana Eastwood)

Some of the other affectionate images include two Canada geese enjoying each other's company at Coughton Court, another National Trust property in Alcester and two ducks fishing together at Baddesley Clinton, another National Trust property in Solihull.

Joy Margerum, Area Ranger at Charlecote Park, said: “Everyone enjoys a good love story, and we thought Valentine’s Day would be the perfect time to share these beautiful and romantic pictures of some of the animals we look after as part of our conservation work here at Charlecote Park, and across the Midlands.

“More importantly, they remind us that beauty is everywhere – not just within the properties we take care of, but also in the grounds around them. They’re a sign that it’s time to fall in love with nature again, this year more than ever.

“We’d like to invite everyone to join us at our properties in the Midlands this February and rediscover their love of nature, alongside all the wellbeing benefits the great outdoors can offer.”

Swans crossing neck at Charlecote Park near Wellesbourne (Credit: Jana Eastwood)

Earlier this year, as it celebrated its 125th anniversary, the National Trust pledged to become carbon net zero by 2030 and to do its part to reverse the decline of nature.

As part of the National Trust’s commitment to tackle climate change, the conservation charity will also plant 20 million trees, which will help a variety of species in the West Midlands and beyond to thrive.

The National Trust is an independent conservation charity, funded through memberships, donations, legacies and commercial operations.

Squirrels having a moment at Charlecote Park near Wellesbourne