Woman appealing for help finding engagement ring lost in Warwick

A woman is appealing for help in finding her engagement ring that she lost in Warwick

Fiona Donaldson lost her ring yesterday afternoon (Monday) in the St Nicholas Park car park. When she realised she had dropped she returned to the car park but had no luck finding it.

Fiona Donaldson's engagement ring. Photo submitted.

She said: "I lost my engagement ring in St Nicholas' Park's car park at 1.30pm and when I realised I'd dropped it I went back and it was gone.

"I looked around the car park desperately searching for it and asked the car park attendant, cleaner, manager of the cafe, receptionist at the leisure centre and I called the police and informed them.

"No one had handed it in yet.

"It is a white gold very unusual modern ring with an aquamarine stone with two small triangular diamonds. It was re-designed 10 years ago from a plain white gold band (my wedding ring) and traditional engagement ring.

"Someone must have picked it up and may return it if they know I am desperate to have it back."

If anyone had any information about the ring they can contact Fiona on: 07766700515 or 01295 670505