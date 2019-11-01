Winter food festival heading to Warwick

A winter food festival will be coming to Warwick later this month.

Every year the town hosts a food festival in the town centre during May and now new for this year there will also be a winter festival.

Poster for the Winter Food Festival in Warwick. Poster by CJ's Events Warwickshire

On November 24 there will be around 50 food and drink stalls set up in Market Place and the surrounding streets.

There will be a Christmassy atmosphere with live music from Leamington Spa Brass Band and Rock Choir throughout the day, real reindeer and Christmas themed slime workshops.

Traders set for the event include: Mister V, Beez Neez Honey, Mookies Indian Street Food, The Big Butty Bar, Blueberry Hill Patisserie, Henley Chocolates, Vinegar Tips, Sciolti Chocolates, Wicked Cookies, Fosse Way Brewing Co, Windmill Hill Brewing Co and Eccentric Gin.

Jamie Walker, from CJ's Events Warwickshire, said: "We’re really excited to be hosting our first winter food festival in Warwick.

"Christmas is a time for family and friends to come together, enjoy food and drink and celebrate the festive season, and I think this is a great addition to Warwick’s events calendar where visitors can do, just that.

"Following the success of our summer food festival in Warwick, we want the Winter one to be different, it’s smaller in size to enable us to grow it over the coming years, and will have a totally different layout, we’re always keen to keep our events fresh, so we hope this works and that visitors really enjoy it."

The food festival will take place from 10am to 5pm.

More information on the event and to book tickets for the Smile workshops can be found online www.localfoodfestivals.co.uk

Jamie added: "As 2019 is coming to an end, we’re also looking ahead and starting to work on our 2020 Food Festivals.

"Applications for the Warwick and Kenilworth food festivals open on Monday November 4, these will close on January 6 2020, exhibitors are encouraged to apply on our website www.localfoodfestivals.co.uk.

"These events are set to be bigger and better than ever before and would love for you to be part of them."