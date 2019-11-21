Whitnash mayor says Leamington Rotary Club's Trees of Light campaign provides 'focal point at Christmas'

Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club's Whitnash tree of light has become "a focal point for Chritsmas in the town", Mayor Robert Margave has said.

Cllr Margave switched-on the lights on the giant Christmas tree outside St Margaret's church on Saturday (November 16) evening to mark the official launch of the Rotary club's annual festive fundraising campaign which is again supporting the Myton Hospices this year.

Standing at the Whitnash Tree of Light outside St Margaret's church are president of the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa Colin Robertson, 'Mayor of Whitnash Cllr Robert Margrave, Community Fundraiser of The Myton Hospices Anita Burrows, Vicar of St Margarets Whitnash the Rev Richard Suffern and Vice President of the Rotary club of Royal Leamington Spa Michael Heath.

The lights will shine throughout the festive period and townspeople can make donations to dedicate one of the illuminations to a loved-one who will not be around this Christmas and New Year.

Making a speech before the switch-on, Cllr Margave said: "Over the years we have all come to look forward to seeing the tree lit up in all its glory as we drive home from work in the evenings leading up to Christmas.

"It has become a focal point for Christmas in our town and I'm sure each bulb represents different things for different people.

"And, with each bulb being bought by Whitnash people in memory of a loved one, I'm sure it will bring back memories of how that individual brought light into the lives of their family and friends.

"We've heard how the money raised goes to the Myton Hospices to help them continue to provide the excellent care for those in need of their services; so I would like to add my thanks to all those who have given generously for this good cause.

"So, as we turn on the 2019 Whitnash Rotary Tree of Light may I take this opportunity to wish you all a very happy and peaceful Christmas."

The club's Trees of Light campaign has been running each Christmas for 19 years and has raised more than £70,000 for good causes over that time.

At the switch-on event Anita Burrows, community fundraiser for The Myton Hospices, said: "Thank you to the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington for their continued and generous support over the years.

"The Tree of Light is a real credit to them as well as the whole community. And thank you to everyone here today and all who have supported the Tree of Light by donating.

"At The Myton Hospices Christmas is a time of reflection. The Tree of Light gives us an opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the lives of those we love, and remember those who are no longer with us.

"Last year we supported more than 1,800 people and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire, in our three hospices, via our patient and family support services, and in the community through Myton at Home.

"At Myton we believe that everyone matters for every single moment; we focus on enhancing life when cure is no longer an option. Perhaps most importantly we give our patients more quality time with their loved ones. We also provide post-bereavement services to help families cope with losing a loved one.

"With your ongoing support we can be there for more people when they need us most, now and in the future."

To make a donation click here.