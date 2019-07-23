Whitnash landlord is first to receive civil penalty from council

A Whitnash landlord has become the first person to receive a civil penalty from Warwick District Council.

Glenn Gamblin, the landlord of 8 Palmer Road, Whitnash, received the penalty for failing to license his property as a house in multiple occupation (HMO) under new legislation and for breaching management regulations.

When council officers inspected the property it was generally of a high standard.

However, they found that the means of escape from one of the bedrooms in the event of fire was unsatisfactory.

In addition, Mr Gamblin had failed to license the property following the extension of mandatory HMO licensing on October 1 2018.

Initially the council issued a civil penalty for £6,500, but Mr Gamblin made an appeal to the First Tier Tribunal.

This determined that the offences of failing to apply for an HMO license and failure to comply with management regulations were proven.

It did, however, take into account some mitigating circumstances and revised the penalty to £4,500.

Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for housing and property services councillor Jan Matecki said: “This case sends a clear message to all landlords that they must keep up to date with legislation which affects them.

“If a property is let to five or more sharers they must apply for an HMO license and ensure they have the appropriate certification to ensure the safety of their tenants.”

Civil penalties are an alternative form of sanction to prosecution in a magistrates’ court.