What a night! Photos of fans celebrating on the streets of Leamington after England's emphatic 4-0 win over Ukraine
Fans are sobering up this morning after partying all night
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 11:42 am
Updated
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 11:44 am
Was it just a dream? England fans are waking up this morning to the reality that they are in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after an emphatic 4-0 victory over Ukraine.
Here are some photos of the celebrations in Leamington last night.
These photos were taken by Ryan Underwood.
