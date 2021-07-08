We're in the final! Scenes of celebrations on the streets of Leamington after England beat Denmark 2-1
These photos were taken by Ben Lonsdale
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 7:52 am
Hundreds of England fans were once again on the streets of Leamington to celebrate the nation's victory over Denmark.
History was made last night when England reached their first major final since 1966, thanks to a 2-1 win.
Despite the Covid restrictions (and Leamington having one of the highest Covid rates in the country), the pubs were able to accommodate large crowds who sang throughout the night.
