Wellesbourne allotments and choir team up for National Garden Scheme Open Day

Members of the Wellesbourne allotments teamed up with a local choir for an open day, which also helped raise money for a good cause.

Following a hiatus due to the pandemic, Stratford-based choir Amicantus made a return to perform at the allotments in August as part of the National Garden Scheme Open Days.

Organisers hailed the day as a success and said they had an mazing turnout and many visitors enjoyed Amicantus' performance.

Stratford-based choir Amicantus performed at the allotments in August as part of the National Garden Scheme Open Days. Photo supplied

Following the event, the choir were informed that a collection had been made for them by the various allotment owners as a way to say thank you.

The choir said it had always agreed to perform for charity and so an agreement was reached where the money raised would be passed on to Stratford-based Escape Arts due to their work with the community and their links with local garden schemes.

Stuart Kocan-Payne, general manager for Amicantus, said: “Amicantus have always supported local charities wherever they can, and the chance to get back out and singing again at such a beautiful location and to assist the Wellesbourne Allotment Association (WAA) with their event really was much- needed on so many levels.

"Just being outdoors in the sunshine and back doing what we love made the enforced break so much more bearable.

"We’d like to publicly thank the WAA for their exceptionally kind gesture, and hope that by passing on the donation to Escape Arts that we can help continue their very valuable work.”

Ken Manning, treasurer of the allotments, said: “Wellesbourne Allotments can’t thank everyone from Amicantus Choir enough for supporting our open day with their glorious singing.

"Requiring a monumental effort by an army of volunteers and organisations as well as the generosity of local business, our large, lush and lovely allotments attracted 372 visitors, some from as far away as Derbyshire, and raised a record £3,800.

"This is our fifth NGS open day and whilst it’s an exhausting experience, the pleasure visitors gain & the charitable donations we are able to make is reward enough for all.”

Karen Williams, CEO at Escape Arts, added: “We would like to thank Amicantus for supporting our Grow, Cook and CrEATe project at Lifeways garden.

"It's been a life saver over the pandemic, enabling us to bring people back together is a safe, inspiring and beautiful space.